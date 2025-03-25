Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,115 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SW. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 1.7 %

SW opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 312.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

