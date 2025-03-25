Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHYL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 111,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PHYL stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.