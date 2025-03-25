Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

