Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWST. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $116.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

