Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $96.29 and a one year high of $111.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.04.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

