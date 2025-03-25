Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EQT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 24.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,183,000 after buying an additional 7,290,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,830,000 after buying an additional 3,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,979,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

