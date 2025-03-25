Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after buying an additional 61,491 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 41.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.43.

Fabrinet Trading Up 5.0 %

Fabrinet stock opened at $231.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.38. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $281.79. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.