Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 13,644 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

NYSE FND opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $131.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

