Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 632 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 470.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,500 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 67.8% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,628 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter worth about $15,075,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,182,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.28.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

