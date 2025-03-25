Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 350,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 121,369 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 380,790 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,670,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 263,815 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley purchased 55,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $497,577.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This trade represents a 7.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan B. Springstubb acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.50. This represents a 73.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $666,315 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EVH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

