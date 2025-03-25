F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in F5 were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

F5 Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $274.31 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.24 and a 200-day moving average of $253.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

