FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $432.44 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.27.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

