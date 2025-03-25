Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $344,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.1 %

BAPR stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

