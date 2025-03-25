First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 3,516.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFTY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,339,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 153,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $267.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.72.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

