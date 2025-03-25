Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,919,000 after buying an additional 210,836 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 366,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Five9 by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,891,000 after buying an additional 98,543 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $94,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,453,299.23. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $82,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,533.09. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $985,446. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.76.

Five9 Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

