FY2027 Earnings Estimate for NVIDIA Issued By William Blair

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $121.41 on Monday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after buying an additional 55,859,917 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $4,589,905,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

