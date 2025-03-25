Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Position Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GCI opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.09 million.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

