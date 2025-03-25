Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $155.89 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.