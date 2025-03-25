Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WaFd by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after acquiring an additional 195,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WaFd by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,318,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in WaFd by 21.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,432,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,923,000 after purchasing an additional 253,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WaFd by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,700,000 after buying an additional 84,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WaFd by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

WAFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

