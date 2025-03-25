Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 438.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 163.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Under Armour by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAA

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.