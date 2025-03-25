Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,603,146 shares of company stock valued at $417,065,856. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -214.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.