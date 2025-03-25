Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,212 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 188.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $31.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.63.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.