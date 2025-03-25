Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 188 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

