Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 648 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

