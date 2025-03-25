Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $60.79.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

