Harbour Investments Inc. Has $26,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 947.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,083,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,419,000 after acquiring an additional 159,921 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,919 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,807,000 after purchasing an additional 88,633 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,821,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,108 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of UEC opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

