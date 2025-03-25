Harbour Investments Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.28.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,045,567.88. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $339.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.37. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.