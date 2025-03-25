Harbour Investments Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFJL. Brown Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 124,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,054,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 715,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 81,302 shares during the period.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July Price Performance

TFJL opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly (TFJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to provide the price return of a long-term US Treasuries ETF, up to a cap, while minimizing the downside risk over a 3-month period. The actively-managed fund provides such exposure via FLEX options and collateral.

