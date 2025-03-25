Harbour Investments Inc. Has $32,000 Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,065.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,852,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,205.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.58 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

