Harbour Investments Inc. Has $64,000 Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Clear Secure by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YOU opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.37. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

