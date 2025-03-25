Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $35,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 63,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

