Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Patterson Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

