Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,026.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

