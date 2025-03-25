HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JTEK opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.