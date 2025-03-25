Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $3,292,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 142.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 308,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 181,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

