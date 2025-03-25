Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 188,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

