Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,183 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 49.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $811.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.50. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.