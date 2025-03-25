Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,238 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 5,647.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $165,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 494.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWH. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Camping World Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

