Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,174 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -251.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

