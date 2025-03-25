Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,631 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.9% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

