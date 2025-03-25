Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 188,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $7,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

LEU opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.95.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

