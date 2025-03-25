Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,787 CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CG Oncology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CG Oncology by 114.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 202,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 21.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 83,581.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 876.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGON opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. CG Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $29,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

