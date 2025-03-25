Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 108.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,007,000 after buying an additional 2,054,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $6,322,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,199,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $4,221,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

