Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 109.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in CommScope by 1,005.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMM opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COMM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

