Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

