Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 12,892 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Melius Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

