Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 18,181 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $101,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,629.77. This trade represents a 14.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

