Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 48,860 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,860 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $852.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,387.20. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,765.75. This trade represents a 2.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $146,535. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

