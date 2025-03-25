Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 63,661 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,661 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.76.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

