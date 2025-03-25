Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 8,165 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AORT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Artivion by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artivion by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Artivion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Artivion by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Artivion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 663,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,130,617.42. This trade represents a 5.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $145,698.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,010.69. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,223 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

View Our Latest Report on Artivion

Artivion Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AORT opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,249.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artivion

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.